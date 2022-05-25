Joan Laporta asks Neymar Junior to leave Paris Saint-Germain slavery and return to Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken about the chances of Neymar Junior leaving Paris Saint-Germain and returning to Camp Nou in comments to L’Esportiu carried by Fabrizio Romano. What he’s said won’t go down well at the Parc des Princes.

“Who doesn’t love Neymar? He’s an exceptional player,” Laporta said. “But all these players to return to Barcelona one day should come for free. Players who have signed for clubs like PSG have almost signed their slavery. For money.”

Neymar is reported to be surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes ahead of a summer of change. Kylian Mbappe has been handed real power following his decision to turn down Real Madrid and stay put at PSG and it’s thought that there’s going to be significant movement at the club this close-season.

And Neymar is one such figure who could be on his way. The Brazilian joined PSG in the summer of 2017 – the same transfer window as Mbappe – but while the Frenchman’s stock has risen since then Neymar’s has undoubtedly fallen significantly.

Injuries have disrupted the 30-year-old’s development but it’s also true that his career has only gone backwards since he left Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes five years ago. If he is to leave Paris this summer it’s not clear where he’ll end up – Barcelona doesn’t seem a realistic destination going by Laporta’s comments.