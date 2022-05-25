Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticises Gavi and his agent over contract negotiations

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has criticised Gavi and his representative in an interview with L’Esportiu as carried by Mundo Deportivo. He said that the young midfielder is drawing out his contract negotiations with the club far too long.

“His representative has had the renewal offer on the table for a long time,” Laporta said. “We haven’t gotten the news that he’s accepted it. The news that we have is that he’s comparing it and that at some point he will have to say something.

“We have already stated our position and for the moment it’s not been accepted by the player’s agent. We don’t understand him. He’s a player that we all like. He’s 17 years old, with a magnificent present and future at Barcelona. We don’t understand why his representative is playing and comparing.

“I think that the club’s proposal, in terms of salary, is more than acceptable. In addition, we won’t leave those levels because I don’t want Barcelona to continue in the line set by those who preceded us and those who have brought Barcelona to ruin.”

Gavi broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the season, immediately impressing with his quality and competitive drive. The 17-year-old Andalusian has since made 47 appearances for Barcelona, contributing two goals and six assists, and also earned six caps for Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team.

His current deal at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023 and so Barcelona are trying to tie him down to a long-term deal as soon as possible. He’s not short of suitors in Europe, with several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in him.

Barcelona have so far been successful in agreeing contract renewals with their emerging stars. Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ronald Araujo have all committed their futures to Barcelona in the last few months and Barcelona will hope that Gavi soon follows suit.