Barcelona interested in teenage sensation from Aston Villa

Free agent signings are going to be something that Barcelona court for some time given the financial situation in Catalonia.

As Gavi, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati and Nico Gonzalez have shown already, Barcelona will be relying on signing and bringing through young talent in order to make up the shortfall in cash.

Their next signing from abroad might be an English midfielder to add to their ranks. Aston Villa’s highly coveted Carney Chukwuemeka is the latest talent on their radar.

The 18-year-old’s contract expires in 2023 and the suggestion is that he may not renew with Villa, according to The Guardian. Chukwuemeka has made 12 Premier League appearances under Steven Gerrard this season, amounting to 294 minutes.

Cadena SER say that Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff met with his agents recently, in a story covered by Mundo Deportivo. There was an acceptance that they wouldn’t be able to buy him outright at this point but showed their interest should his contract expire next summer.