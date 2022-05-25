Barcelona expected to formalise interest in Leeds United’s Raphinha this week

Barcelona are expected to formalise their interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha this week according to Sky Sports News.

Barcelona’s interest in the 25-year-old Brazilian is well-known and it’s understood the player himself is keen on a move to Camp Nou. He has two years left on his contract at Elland Road.

Raphinha was key to Leeds as they secured Premier League survival on the final day of the 2021/22 season. He scored eleven goals in a team that struggled over the course of the year.

Barcelona are keen to recruit a dynamic right-sided forward as discussions over Ousmane Dembele’s future continue to fail to produce much of note. Adama Traore, signed on this brief in January, is expected to leave the club this close-season.

Raphinha, represented by former Barcelona player Deco, is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt. He’s a Brazilian international with seven caps and three goals to his name.