Barcelona prepare for final offensive for Chelsea pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso

Barcelona are determined to strengthen their backline next season and two options they’ve identified to do so are Chelsea pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso according to Mundo Deportivo. They’re 32 and 31 years old respectively.

They aren’t the only Chelsea players that Barcelona have targeted this summer, either. The signature of Andreas Christensen – a free agent – is understood to have already been locked down alongside Milan’s Franck Kessie and Racing Santander’s Pablo Torre.

Barcelona will be able to negotiate with Chelsea from Friday, when the sale of the London club becomes official and transfers can finally begin to be brokered. Both have one year left on their contracts but it’s thought Azpilicueta’s move is more advanced.

Xavi Hernandez is determined to land the former Osasuna man. He believes that his experience would be invaluable and admires the fact that he can play at right-back as well as centre-back. As Chelsea captain he was the man who lifted last season’s Champions League in Porto. He’s been at the club for a decade.