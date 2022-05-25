Aurelien Tchouameni speaks on his future amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe might not be arriving in Madrid this summer, but they may yet get a promising French star through the gates of the Santiago Bernabeu.

There had always been rumoured interest from Real Madrid in Aurelien Tchouameni but in recent days, that speculation has intensified. The narrative runs that Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing the Monaco midfielder.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Tchouameni seemed to tacitly confirm where the interest was coming from and equally that it was reciprocated.

“I like the Spanish games and the English ones. It’s different playing in Spain or England. But in the end for me it’s just a question of adaptation. I am an ambitious person. Every time I do something I just want to win. If I want to be great, I have to adapt in order to gain some things that allow me to grow as a player.”

The interview was carried by Mundo Deportivo, in which Tchouameni spoke on the comical nature of being in the eye of the storm of one of these stories.

“It’s funny. With my friends Benoit Badishile and Djibril Sidibe, every morning they say -‘Ah, you’re going to this club.’ And the next day, it’s another club.”

“But it’s good to be in this situation. It means I’m in a good position. I have worked a lot in order to achieve this, so that hte best clubs want me. In the end, it’s just social media… The most important thing is to do well in the next training session and in the next game. We’ll see”

At just 22 years of age, Tchouameni has already won 8 caps for the French national team. Considering the stiff competition in the French team, it’s no small feat.

With a set of physical attributed that allow him to mix it with the best and the technical quality to do the same, the ceiling for Tchouameni looks very high. It’s no wonder both of the Champions League finalists are interested.

Image via Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport via Getty Images