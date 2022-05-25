Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos

Aston Villa are interested in signing Diego Carlos from Sevilla this summer transfer window according to The Athletic.

Steven Gerrard’s side are keen to strengthen their defence this close-season and the Brazilian centre-back, who has two years left on his contract at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, is a possibility.

Carlos, 29, joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Nantes and has since become one of the finest centre-backs in La Liga, striking up a superb partnership with Jules Kounde.

Carlos has been a key part of Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, a team that’s qualified for the Champions League three years in a row and also lifted the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

He was also part of the Brazilian national team that won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Carlos, born and raised in Barra Bonita, has made 136 appearances for Sevilla since joining them and contributed six goals and one assist.