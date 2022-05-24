The bizarre reason Atletico Madrid did not sign Boubacar Kamara

The transfer of Boubacar Kamara to Aston Villa has caused a minor existential crisis within Spanish football. The French midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid but instead ended up at Villa.

That has left many fans wondering about the financial imbalance in the game, with a highly-coveted player choosing a team that finished 14th in the Premier League ahead of one that finished third in La Liga.

Yet according to Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport, it might not have played out like that. Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Andrea Berta supposedly went to Kamara’s house to discuss a move with the Frenchman, but the sight that greeted him was unacceptable in his mind.

As Riolo tells it, Kamara greeted Berta in shorts and barefoot, with three of his friends also present. Upon which Berta believed decided that Kamara would never have what it takes to play for Diego Simeone.

Mundo Deportivo carried Riolo’s story but did also note that Kamara had denied the story too in his press conference.

Although it will be hard to decipher whether it’s true, if there is anything to the story it provides an interesting insight into how Berta goes about recruitment for Atletico.