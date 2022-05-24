Ronald Araujo wants to be a one-club player at Barcelona

Barcelona are trying to rebuild their squad this summer but at the very least, they have a rock solid base upon which to build on.

Although they might feel the need to bring in another central defender this summer, it does appear that in Uruguayan Ronald Araujo they have a long-term solution for at least one of those positions.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding his future during the negotiations for his new contract, but Araujo was clear on what he wanted to do.

“I want to try and spend my whole career here in Barcelona. I only think about Barca.”

Araujo made the comments to Tot Costa de Catalunya Radio, in an interview carried by Mundo Deportivo. Araujo did however address the rumours that he was being pursued by Premier League clubs.

“There were a lot of opinions, but in the end I took the decision. The people that work with me have always respected my decision and even though there were important offers in terms of the numbers, I always wanted to stay in Barcelona.”

Those words will no doubt please Cules everywhere, with Araujo almost confirming that he turned down more money to stay at Barcelona.

Possessing a set of valuable physical attributes and combining that with an iron will to win, Araujo provides a profile that complements the typical talents pursued by the Blaugrana.