Real Madrid confirm Champions League final travel plans

Real Madrid’s travel plans to Paris for the Champions league final have been confirmed.

Los Blancos head to the French capital to face old rivals Liverpool with the showdown clash set for the Stade de France on May 28.

However, following the end of their La Liga campaign on May 20, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad have now returned to training, ahead of facing Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to reports from Marca, Ancelotti and his players will fly from Madrid to Paris on May 26, with a 48 hour gap before kick off in the final.

The squad will be based at a luxury hotel in Chantilly, on the outskirts of Paris, rumoured to be the Auberge du Jeu de Palme complex.

Real Madrid will train at their hotel facilities on May 27 before a scheduled light session at the Stade de France the night before the final.

Ancelotti is set to have a fully fit squad to pick from with veteran defender Marcelo passed fit to travel.