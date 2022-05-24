Real Madrid agree deal to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for €80m

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to RMC Sport, who report that the Spanish club have agreed an €80m transfer fee with Monaco.

Tchouameni will sign a five-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The defensive midfielder is considered to be one of European football’s most exciting talents and will finally offer Casemiro relief as the sole pivot in Madrid’s squad.

Tchouameni has eight caps for the French national team – he’s scored one goal – and is expected to start alongside Paul Pogba for Les Bleus at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old joined Monaco from Bordeaux in the summer of 2020 and has since made 95 first-team appearances for the southern French outfit, contributing eight goals and seven assists.

Madrid moving for Tchouameni so quickly is probably in response to Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain rather than come to the Santiago Bernabeu.