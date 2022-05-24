Paris Saint-Germain plotting to hire Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2023

Paris Saint-Germain dream of hiring Pep Guardiola.

That’s according to L’Equipe as carried by Mundo Deportivo, who report that the French club are considering keeping Mauricio Pochettino in place next season and then moving for Guardiola when his contract with Manchester City expires in 2023.

Keeping Pochettino in his position at the Parc des Princes would save PSG around €15m. The Argentine is understood to enjoy a good relationship with the recently renewed Kylian Mbappe.

There will be change at PSG this summer, however. Luis Campos has been tipped to come in and replace Leonardo as the club’s sporting director and he may insist upon a change of coach.

If Pochettino is to leave this summer, it’s understood that Nasser Al-Khelaifi is predisposed to go for former player Thiago Motta. He coached PSG’s U19 team in the 2018/19 season and has also saved Spezia from relegation from Serie A.

But it’s Guardiola, formerly of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who’s the great dream.