Memphis makes transfer intentions clear in public message

The summer at Barcelona is set to be a chaotic one as the club looks to carry out a complete rebuild of the squad – under financial restrictions.

It could be that exits from and additions too the squad end up close to double-figures as Xavi Hernandez attempts to put together a title challenge for next season.

One of the players who had been linked with the exit door was Memphis Depay. The Dutchman was Barcelona’s second top scorer this season and although the second half of the season was not as auspicious as the first, it’s not due to his performances.

Many see Memphis as a crucial way of raising funds in order to bring in other players this summer, but the player himself is making it clear that he believes he will be there next season.

As Mundo Deportivo mentioned, Memphis referenced that in his post-match interview after beating Real Mallorca.

“I came here with a desire to play in the team. I want to be important in the team next year and several more after that.”

That sentiment was reinforced by an Instagram post made by Memphis this afternoon. In the post Memphis thanked the fans for their support, before again talking about the coming year.

“The results has been disappointing to all of us but nevertheless y’all stayed behind us and that will boost our confidence for next season!

My first season hasn’t turned out how I imagined it, we have to keep working and keep improving to reach our goals next year.”