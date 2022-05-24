Mathias Olivera arrives in Italy ahead of completing move from Getafe to Napoli

Getafe defender Mathias Olivera is on the verge of joining Napoli.

That’s according to Football Italia, who report that the 24-year-old has arrived in Rome ahead of a medical with the Italian side.

Olivera will be Napoli’s second summer signing after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and is expected to join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the transfer permanent for €15m.

He’ll replace Faouzi Ghoulam, who’ll leave the Diego Armando Maradona when his contract expires at the end of June. Olivera will battle it out with Mario Rui for a starting spot at left-back.

Olivera was born in Montevideo and began his career with local side Nacional before a move to Atenas. He arrived in Spain at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in 2017 and consolidated his starting role after returning from a season on loan at Albacete in 2018/19.

Olivera has earned three caps for the Uruguayan national team and has made 111 first-team appearances for Getafe, contributing two goals and seven assists.