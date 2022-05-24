Marcos Alonso’s agent in London to seal transfer from Chelsea to Barcelona

Barcelona are keen to sign Marcos Alonso from Chelsea.

And Alonso is keen to sign for Barcelona.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Chelsea’s position is the only sticking point in the 31-year-old’s transfer. The Spaniard has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona want Chelsea’s answer as soon as possible. If they fail in their bid for Alonso they’ll move on to other candidates, like Celta’s Javi Galan, who Xavi Hernandez is said to really admire.

Alonso’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is currently in London to meet with Chelsea and try to find a resolution. Chelsea are said to be reluctant to allow Alonso depart for Camp Nou.

Alonso has been at Chelsea for six seasons and believes that a change of scenery is needed. His hope is that Chelsea allows him to leave for a reasonable price to make the deal easy to do.