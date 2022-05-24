Kylian Mbappe reveals that he’s obsessed with winning the Champions League

Kylian Mbappe shocked the world last week.

The Frenchman decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 rather than join Real Madrid on a free transfer like everybody had expected.

The news is a real blow to Madrid, who’ve been gearing their transfer activity for the past two windows around signing Mbappe. They’ll instead have to turn their attention to other targets.

But it’s a big boost for PSG, who’ve fought tooth and nail to keep a player who’s become one of the finest in European football. Mbappe is of huge political importance to PSG as well as sporting.

The club’s Qatari owners are desperate for Mbappe to lead France to the World Cup in their country as a PSG player later this year. He’s scored 171 goals and recorded 87 assists in 217 appearances for PSG as well as 26 goals in 54 caps for France.

Mbappe has spoken to Marca to explain his decision and touched on how helping his hometown club lift the Champions League – something they’ve never done – is an obsession for him.

“It’s always been an obsession for me,” he said.

“It’s not that it’s a goal because we didn’t win it but that it’s an obsession. You don’t have to be afraid of losing, I’m not afraid of losing. Even if I don’t win it next year it’s still an obsession.

“I won the World Cup and I hope to win it again this year.

“But of course I want to win the Champions League. I’m not saying it’s a goal because I’ve lost a final. It’s an obsession. I’ve tried it every year and I’ll try again. It’s what I want.”