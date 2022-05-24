Karim Benzema responds to claims his Tupac Shakur Instagram story was about Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe shocked the world last week.

The Frenchman decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 rather than join Real Madrid on a free transfer like everybody had expected.

The news is a real blow to Madrid, who’ve been gearing their transfer activity for the past two windows around signing Mbappe.

They’ll instead have to turn their attention to other targets.

But it’s a big boost for PSG, who’ve fought tooth and nail to keep a player who’s become one of the finest in European football.

Mbappe is of huge political importance to PSG as well as sporting.

The club’s Qatari owners are desperate for Mbappe to lead France to the World Cup in their country as a PSG player later this year.

He’s scored 171 goals and recorded 87 assists in 217 appearances for PSG as well as 26 goals in 54 caps for France.

Mbappe has spoken to Marca to explain his decision and touched on his relationship with Karim Benzema, who posted an Instagram story after news broke of Mbappe’s decision.

Benzema posted a picture of Tupac Shakur with a friend who eventually betrayed him, raising eyebrows.

“Yes, yes, I saw several Real Madrid players posting things,” Mbappe said. “These things are like that, I have nothing to say.

“Of course, when I join up with the French national team I’ll explain to Karim why I stayed at PSG as we have a good relationship.”

Los huevazos de #Benzema “llamando” traidor a #Mbappe poniendo esta foto del rapero #Tupac y quién le traicionó (y arriesgando, por tanto, su relación en la selección francesa en año de mundial)… es de un MADRIDISMO brutal. Por encima de todo lo demás.

🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YlkeZ2OFuC — Miguel Serrano 🇪🇸 (@MiguelSerranoTV) May 22, 2022

Benzema responded in comments carried by Diario AS during a media day ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final between Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris.

“Betrayed? Why? Everyone needs to focus on other things,” he said. “Mbappe and other players have no reason to call me. Each one decides their own future.

“I’m calm here, preparing for Saturday’s game. To each their own. Surprised? I was surprised like everyone else. But he’s a Paris player and we have a game on Saturday.

“[The Tupac photo] wasn’t against Mbappe, I put it up because I love Real Madrid. This isn’t a story of betrayal, or anything. Every month and a half I put up photos of Tupac, who’s my favourite.

“It’s not a photo with a message. If I have a message I’ll see the person. Madrid is the best club in the world but it wasn’t a message. I wanted to point out that this is our badge and we have to win the Champions League.”