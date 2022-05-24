Eden Hazard confirms he’ll stay at Real Madrid next year and remains determined to succeed

Eden Hazard isn’t going anywhere.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the Belgian forward will stay at Real Madrid this summer and endeavour to succeed next season, his fourth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has perhaps been given a new lease of life by Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain as opposed to come to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 31-year-old still believes that he has what it takes to show what he can do in Spain.

“Everyone knows that I have a contract until 2024,” Hazard said.

“My first three seasons haven’t gone well, so I want to show everyone what I can give. It’s always been a dream to play for Real Madrid and it still is.”

Hazard joined Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea for a fee of €100m plus variables. The Belgian was one of the world’s finest footballers when he arrived but he has struggled to replicated the form that earned him the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard could yet feature in this coming Saturday’s Champions League final with Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris. He has a good record against the Merseyside outfit, scoring five goals.