David Alaba feels he is fit for Champions League final against Liverpool

There are two great doubts for Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League final. Whom will take up their place on the right side of midfield or attack and the fitness of David Alaba. The Austrian did his best to allay the fears of the Madridistas today.

Alaba injured his hamstring against Osasuna ahead of the first leg of their semi-final with Manchester City and played 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, but was taken off at half-time. He hasn’t returned to the pitch since.

Although he did return to training last week ahead of their final match of the La Liga season with Real Betis, Alaba then left training and it appears he had a setback in his recovery from the niggling thigh issue.

The central defender seemed confident he would be fit for the Champions League final on Saturday against Liverpool, telling the Real Madrid website that he was feeling well.

“I feel very good and I have had time to recover. I have worked very hard these days to be prepared.”

Mundo Deportivo covered the comments and the satisfying thing for Los Blancos must be that he would not have rushed his recovery up to this point.

Without Alaba, Carlo Ancelotti would likely to turn to Nacho Fernandez in the centre of the defence. Although the Spaniard’s form has improved, Eder Militao’s has declined significantly without Alaba by his side.