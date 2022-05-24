Chelsea remain determined to prise €80m-rated Jules Kounde from Sevilla

Chelsea are determined to sign Jules Kounde this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Sevilla centre-back has been the top of Chelsea’s transfer list for months.

The Frenchman is considered a serious option by the London club and he’s thought to love the idea of playing in the Premier League. His release clause at the Sanchez-Pizjuan is €80m.

Kounde is considered to be one of the finest young defenders in European football. He joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux and has since formed a superb partnership alongside Diego Carlos, one of the very best in La Liga.

The 23-year-old, who has nine French caps to his name and will be part of Didier Deschamps’ squad at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, has made 133 first-team appearances for Sevilla, contributing nine goals and three assists for the Andalusian side.

He was part of the team that won the Europa League in 2020.