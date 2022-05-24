Carlo Ancelotti reveals his Real Madrid team are relaxed and ready to face Liverpool

Real Madrid face Liverpool in Paris this coming Saturday night.

It’s as big a game as they come – the Champions League final. It’ll take place at the Stade de France and promises to be a mouthwatering encounter between two of Europe’s finest teams.

Madrid’s knockout campaign has seen them see off Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to make it this far while Liverpool have defeated Internazionale, Benfica and Villarreal.

Madrid go into the game as champions of La Liga having won the Spanish title with four games to spare and finishing 13 points clear of second-placed Barcelona. Liverpool lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by a single point.

Liverpool will be out for revenge – it was Madrid who beat them to win the 2018 Champions League in Kyiv. The Merseyside outfit will hope to prevent Madrid from winning their 14th European Cup and instead win their seventh.

“The entire squad is in good condition, with great enthusiasm,” Carlo Ancelotti said pre-match as carried by Marca.

“Marcelo has a little problem but he’ll be fine.

“The motivation is great. It’s the biggest game in world football. This club has reached its fifth final in eight years.

“All of us madridistas are proud of this club.

“It’s important to enjoy it and prepare well. Right now we’re calm, enjoying a good atmosphere. The closer we get to the game, the more worry will come. But that’s normal.”