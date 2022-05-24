Carlo Ancelotti says coaches like Jurgen Klopp have taken football to new places

Real Madrid face Liverpool in Paris this coming Saturday night.

It’s as big a game as they come – the Champions League final. It’ll take place at the Stade de France and promises to be a mouthwatering encounter between two of Europe’s finest teams.

Madrid’s knockout campaign has seen them see off Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to make it this far while Liverpool have defeated Internazionale, Benfica and Villarreal.

Madrid go into the game as champions of La Liga having won the Spanish title with four games to spare and finishing 13 points clear of second-placed Barcelona. Liverpool lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by a single point.

Liverpool will be out for revenge – it was Madrid who beat them to win the 2018 Champions League in Kyiv. The Merseyside outfit will hope to prevent Madrid from winning their 14th European Cup and instead win their seventh.

Carlo Ancelotti, speaking pre-match as carried by Marca, touched on the stellar work being done by Jurgen Klopp and the new generation of coaches who’ve changed how the game is played.

“These coaches have taken football somewhere new, especially regarding the German school,” the Italian said. “There’s more intensity and pressure, more advanced teams.

“I don’t think I’m from an old generation. I think I’m keeping up with the changes in football and will continue to do so. Taking into account the characteristics of the players you have, that’s the most important thing.”