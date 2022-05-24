Barcelona and Real Madrid target Endrick signs new contract with Palmeiras

Endrick has renewed his contract with Palmeiras.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that the 15-year-old Brazilian has signed a deal linking himself to the Sao Paulo outfit until the summer of 2025. He’ll sign professional terms in July.

That’s when he turns 16 and is legally allowed to do so. And that’s also the reason he’s staying in Brazil until 2025 rather than coming immediately to Europe, where Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been named as highly interested suitors.

Brazilians can’t play in Europe until they’re 18 according to FIFA regulations and for that reason Palmeiras have installed a release clause of €60m in his contract. He’ll be 19 by the time it expires.

Endrick came to Europe with his family a few months back and was invited to both Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu as well as Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes to take in games.

He’s considered to be one of the most exciting talents in Brazil.