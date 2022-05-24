Ousmane Dembele is close to resolving his Barcelona future

Ousmane Dembele’s future is close to being resolved.

That’s according to Marca, who report that Barcelona and the player’s camp will sit down in the next few hours to make a final decision about whether or not he’ll stay at the club.

The two parties have been negotiating for months but failed to make a breakthrough. The club are said to be pessimistic that they’ll be able to broker a deal and it seems more likely he’ll leave than renew his contract and remain at Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with moves for the 24-year-old winger and both of those clubs are in a position to pay him a higher fee than Barcelona can.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and has seen his time in Catalonia plagued by injury. He’s contributed two goals and 13 assists in 32 games this year.

The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of this season.