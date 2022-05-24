Frenkie de Jong sends clear message to Barcelona supporters amid transfer rumours

Frenkie de Jong has sent a message to Barcelona supporters.

The Dutchman has been linked with a summer move away from Camp Nou but made it clear that he’s intent on staying put in Catalonia with his end-of-season Instagram post.

“It has been a disappointing season for us,” he wrote.

“We couldn’t achieve the goals we set at the beginning. But I want to thank the fans for their support this year. We will work hard to do better next season. Proud to be a cule.”

Barcelona finished second in La Liga, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid. They did manage to secure Champions League football for next season, however, something that was up in the air when Xavi Hernandez took over from Ronald Koeman.

Since then they’ve made clear progress but Xavi has also overseen disappointing exits from the Europa League and the Copa del Rey. Next season will be huge for Barcelona.

And whether De Jong will be there or not remains a point of discussion. Manchester United have been connected with a move for the 25-year-old following the appointment of Erik ten Hag – his old coach back at Ajax – at Old Trafford.