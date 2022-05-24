Barcelona have already made a decision on Ferran Jutgla’s future

Ferran Jutgla will leave Barcelona this summer.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that the youngster is currently fielding offers from other La Liga clubs and from abroad.

Barcelona had intended to trigger a contract extension and then decide what to do with Ferran after pre-season. That way, if they did sell him, they could bring in a fee of €5m.

But Ferran already has offers on the table and Barcelona have agreed to allow him leave immediately. The forward, who’ll represent Catalonia against Jamaica on Wednesday, has played nine games for the first-team at Barcelona, scoring two goals.

Ferran’s numbers with Barcelona B are highly impressive – he’s registered 19 goals and six assists in the 32 games he’s played.

Barcelona are keen to be aggressive this summer transfer market and therefore such departures are necessary. They finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga last season and so they have a lot of ground that they need to make up.