Athletic Club confirm that Marcelino will leave the club this summer

Athletic Club have announced that Marcelino has stepped down from his position as coach and will leave San Mames this summer.

The Asturian arrived in the Basque Country in January of 2021 and was instrumental as Los Leones won the Supercopa de Espana the same year.

He also led them to the final of the Copa del Rey twice.

Athletic finished the 2021/22 La Liga season – Marcelino’s only full campaign in charge of the club – in eighth place, four points behind Villarreal and a place in the Europa Conference League.

It was an improvement on their tenth place finish in 2020/21 – an improvement of two places and nine points.

Marcelino, 56, has coached five clubs in the last decade. As well as Athletic he’s also enjoyed spells with Racing Santander, Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia. He’s a fine coach with a great deal of experience and he’s sure to be in great demand this close-season.