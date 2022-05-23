Unai Emery criticises Kylian Mbappe for leading on Real Madrid

Villarreal closed out their La Liga season on Sunday evening.

They beat Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou to secure a place in next season’s Europa Conference League. They’ll be the first Spanish club to compete in the competition.

Speaking after the game, Unai Emery passed comment on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to turn down Real Madrid in favour of staying at Paris Saint-Germain. Emery of course coached Mbappe at PSG.

“It’s a very personal decision but it’s come too late,” Emery said.

“I appreciate the kid a lot and I respect his decision, but not the timing or the way he’s taken it. It’s not good for football.”

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expired this summer and for months it had been assumed that he’d join Madrid.

He’s known to have dreamed of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu and following in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead, however, Mbappe decided to renew his contract with PSG at the last minute, just over a week before Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Mbappe is considered to be one of the finest players in European football and missing out on him is a blow for Madrid and La Liga.