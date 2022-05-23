Sevilla fans at the Sanchez-Pizjuan sing Julen Lopetegui’s name during win over Athletic Club

Sevilla closed out their season with victory.

The Andalusian outfit beat Athletic Club 1-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan late on Sunday evening. Second-half substitute Rafa Mir scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute.

It wasn’t exactly a scintillating performance but it meant that Sevilla finished the 2021/22 season with 70 points, one less than third-placed Atletico Madrid and five clear of Real Betis in fourth.

It’s the third season in a row that Sevilla have qualified for the Champions League, something they’ve not done in their modern history. Despite this, Julen Lopetegui is under real pressure.

Rumours last week indicated that his cycle at the Sanchez-Pizjuan had come to an end only for Monchi to reject such murmurings.

Many have been critical of Sevilla’s lack of creativity and ambition, accusing Lopetegui’s team of being overly cautious and failing to take the game to opponents.

The fans at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, however, made their feelings known by singing the Basque’s name at various points throughout the victory over Athletic. They appreciate the work he’s done.

Maybe they were paying homage to him ahead of his expected departure. Or maybe his cycle isn’t over just yet.