Robert Lewandowski’s agent says Bayern Munich are a thing of the past for the Barcelona target

Robert Lewandowski’s future is up in the air.

The Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer and Barcelona are determined to sign him. They want to recruit a top-class nine and lost out on Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

But Lewandowski still has a year on his contract at the Allianz Arena and Bayern don’t want to sell. They’re insisting that the 33-year-old has to complete the final year of his current deal.

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has other ideas, however.

“For Lewandowski, Bayern is a thing of the past,” is what he’s said recently according to Mundo Deportivo.

“Lewandowski has the opportunity to join the club he has always dreamed of. Why deprive him of this opportunity?

“Lewandowski wants to leave this summer, neither he nor I care about the money. The truth is that for several months he has not been respected by the club’s leaders.

“Bayern have not only lost Lewa as a player but also as a person.”

Barcelona finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga this season and closed out the campaign with a whimper, losing 2-0 to Villarreal at Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

They also disappointed in Europe, finishing behind Bayern and Benfica in their Champions League group before exiting the Europa League at the quarter-final stage to Eintracht Frankfurt.

They need goals to return to their rightful place amongst Europe’s elite and Lewandowski is as close to a guarantee of them as you can find. The marksman has scored 238 in 252 games for Bayern.