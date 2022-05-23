Relegated Alaves appoint Luis Garcia Plaza as their fourth manager in 2021/22

Alaves have moved quickly to appoint a new manager following their La Liga relegation.

The Basque side finished rock bottom of the Spanish top-flight following a disastrous campaign with the incoming Luis Garcia Plaza their fourth head coach in less than 12 months.

Javier Calleja was dismissed at the start of 2022, after just eight months in charge, before Jose Luis Mendilibar and Julio Velazquez lasted 12 and eight games respectively.

Velazquez’s short term deal was not renewed Estadio Mendizorroza with Plaza drafted in as his replacement despite being sacked by Mallorca in March.

👹 Luis García Plaza deja de ser entrenador del club 👉🏻 https://t.co/gxbYT1LbZI pic.twitter.com/KkjPFoeZX2 — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) March 22, 2022

Mallorca managed to clinch La Liga safety under veteran caretaker boss Javier Aguirre with Alaves making the unexpected choice of appointing their embattled former coach to cap a crazy year at the club.

Plaza has signed an initial 12-month deal in Vitoria-Gasteiz, with his continuation into the 2023/24 campaign, expected to hinge on whether he can seal an immediate return to La Liga next season.

