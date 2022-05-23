Real Madrid are working to reward Rodrygo Goes with a new contract

Kylian Mbappe has dominated Real Madrid’s thoughts recently.

The Frenchman has been at the centre of Madrid’s attention for the past two transfer markets but now the club’s focus has turned to new horizons according to Marca.

One such issue is the future of Rodrygo Goes.

Madrid have already been working to renew the Brazilian’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and have been delighted with his work in the business end of the season.

Rodrygo is performing with such quality that he could be in line to start for Madrid in the Champions League final with Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris this coming Saturday evening.

The Brazilian joined Madrid in 2019, signing a six-year contract. This means that the 21-year-old still has three years left on his deal but Madrid want to offer him improved terms.

Rodrygo, who has five caps for the Brazilian national team to his name and one goal, has made 48 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season.

He’s recorded nine goals and ten assists in that timeframe.