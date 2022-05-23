Real Madrid’s summer transfer plans following Kylian Mbappe disappointment

Real Madrid are still reeling from Kylian Mbappe’s decision.

The Frenchman decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite Madrid’s intense interest. This means that the Spanish club have to re-calibrate their summer transfer plans.

Their initial idea, according to sources close to Football Espana, was to sign Mbappe alongside Antonio Rudiger and a left-back. Now they’re going to look at other positions as well.

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is one such player who has been discussed internally while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have also been considered as potential options.

Carlo Ancelotti will meet with Florentino Perez this week.

Madrid have enjoyed a strong season so far. They won La Liga with four games to spare, finishing the campaign 13 points clear of their great rivals Barcelona in second place.

They also have a Champions League final to look forward to. They play Liverpool at the Stade de France on Saturday.