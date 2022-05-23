Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s former agent claims he’s always dreamed of Real Madrid rather than Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s future is up in the air.

The Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer and Barcelona are determined to sign him. They want to recruit a top-class nine and lost out on Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

But Lewandowski still has a year on his contract at the Allianz Arena and Bayern don’t want to sell. They’re insisting that the 33-year-old has to complete the final year of his current deal.

Barcelona finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga this season and closed out the campaign with a whimper, losing 2-0 to Villarreal at Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

They also disappointed in Europe, finishing behind Bayern and Benfica in their Champions League group before exiting the Europa League at the quarter-final stage to Eintracht Frankfurt.

They need goals to return to their rightful place amongst Europe’s elite and Lewandowski is as close to a guarantee of them as you can find. The marksman has scored 238 in 252 games for Bayern.

It seems a match made in heaven, but Lewandowski’s former agent Maik Barthel has thrown a spanner in the works. He’s expressed surprise that the Pole is keen to join Barcelona after spending his whole life dreaming about joining Madrid.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona La Liga Real Madrid Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News