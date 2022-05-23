PSG could swoop for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Paris Saint-Germain could make a summer move for Barcelona midfield star Frenkie de Jong.

Ligue 1 champions PSG are set for a summer of major transfer spending after confirming a renewal for talisman Kylan Mbappe, amid interest from Real Madrid.

PSG have consistently fallen short in their quest to win the Champions League and the Parisians will make a substantial investment to back Mbappe’s continuation.

According to reports in France, as covered by Diario Sport, PSG could reignite their interest in de Jong, after failing to sign him from Ajax in 2019.

Barcelona secured a move for the Dutch international, ahead of PSG, but the 25-year-old has been tipped for a departure from the Camp Nou, as Xavi aims to raise transfer funds this summer.

Manchester United are also monitoring the situation, following the arrival of de Jong’s former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, but Barcelona could demand between €65-80m for him.