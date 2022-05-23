Pep Guardiola jokes he called Real Madrid for advice on dramatic comebacks

Manchester City won the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

City came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad.

Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho had given the visitors the lead only for Ilkay Gundogan (twice) and Rodri to turn the tie on its head with goals inside the final 15 minutes.

The result meant that City won the title at Liverpool’s expense, pipping the Merseyside outfit by a single point following their 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola jokingly revealed that he called Real Madrid and asked them for advice to pull off the comeback.

The Spanish outfit have made a habit of coming from behind to win important games this season against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Sevilla and, of course, City themselves.

“I called Real Madrid and they gave me good advice,” Guardiola said as carried by Marca. “There was no explanation for Madrid and neither for today. It was momentum.

“Sometimes it’s nice to experience this type of situation. It will help us to be stronger next season.”

Victory ensured that Guardiola has picked up his fourth Premier League title in five years. The former Barcelona man joined City in the summer of 2016 and has been an incredible success.