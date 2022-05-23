Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona future in doubt weeks before his contract expires

Ousmane Dembele will leave Barcelona on June 30th.

That’s if there’s not a radical turn of events before then according to Diario Sport.

The season came to an end on Sunday evening with Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal and it seems more likely Dembele will leave Camp Nou than stay.

Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona and the club are keen for him to renew but the distance when it comes to what’s being asked and what could be given between the two parties is significant.

A final and decisive meeting is scheduled this week but sources close to the club are pessimistic that a deal will be reached.

It looks like Dembele’s Barcelona career is in its final moments five years after he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele, a French international, has since played 150 games for Barcelona. He’s contributed 32 goals and 34 assists in that time.