Nasser Al-Khelaifi calls out La Liga over Kylian Mbappe renewal

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has fired a firm response to La Liga over Kylian Mbappe’s renewal.

Mbappe confirmed before PSG’s final game of the 2021/22 season he intends to stay in the French capital with a contract extension until 2025.

The decision is a U-turn on his rumoured free transfer move to Real Madrid with La Liga now considering legal action over the move in response.

However, Al-Khelaifi has dismissed the controversy over Mbappe’s extension and claimed the Spanish football authorities are only concerned with their decline in prestige.

“Javier Tebas is afraid, perhaps, that Ligue 1 will become better than La Liga”, as per reports from PSG’s social media channels.

“I think La Liga is no longer like 3-4 years ago. We are focused on our club and our championship.

"Today is a great day for the history of Paris Saint-Germain" President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi's speaks about the extension of Kylian Mbappe's contract.

“We have best player in the world with us for three years. As for the rest, I don’t listen.

“Money is not the most important thing for Kylian. The project was the most important.

“There is another club in Spain which can pay more than us.”

Mbappe also spoke alongside Al-Khelaifi as part of his unveiling as a renovated player at the Parc des Princes.

The French international thanked Real Madrid fans for their support during the negotiations over a potential switch to the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old revealed talks have been ongoing since the start of the season with PSG convincing him to stay with the vital support of French president Emmanuel Macron.