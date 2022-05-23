Kylian Mbappe reveals Liverpool talks before PSG renewal

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he spoke to Liverpool before signing a renewal at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 season with his previous PSG deal expiring next month.

However, the French international opted to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 giants, as Los Blancos were left empty handed in their transfer pursuit.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp previously stated the Premier League giants could not afford a deal for Mbappe but the former AS Monaco hotshot was open to a move to Anfield.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit,” as per reports from the Daily Telegraph.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, she loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was at Monaco, I met with them. It’s a big club.”

Klopp is expected to strengthen in the summer transfer window as he aims to keep pace with Manchester City in 2022/23.

The Reds will face Real Madrid in their third Champions League final appearance under Klopp in Paris on May 28 with an EFL Cup and an FA Cup already secured for them this season.

Images via Getty Images