Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid dream is still alive

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he is open to a future move to Real Madrid.

The French international finally ended months of transfer speculation on May 21 with news of a contract extension in Paris.

Los Blancos have been tracking the Les Bleus hotshot for over a year with strong rumours hinting at a deal already being agreed to bring him to Madrid.

However, with his previous contract set to expire next month, Mbappe opted to agree a three-year renewal at the Parc des Princes, with Real Madrid left in shock.

The former AS Monaco thanked Real Madrid fans for their support during the saga and claimed he is still open to the possibility of joining them in the coming years.

“Last week, when I made the decision to stay, I spoke with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, because I have a lot of respect for him and the club”, as per an interview with BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague.

Kylian Mbappe says he won't rule out a move to Real Madrid in years to come. 🗣 "You never know what can happen in the future" Watch his interview and read more here ⤵️#BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 23, 2022

“It was important to say personally ‘I am not going to Real Madrid’.

“Everything was good, and we have a good relationship, and after that I told PSG, I will stay a little longer here.

“(Is the Real Madrid dream over?) No, it is never over.

“The only difference now, is I have signed a contract for three more years, and you never know what can happen in the future.

“I don’t think about the future, I only think about the present, and that is PSG.”

Mbappe’s remarks will ensure he remains on Real Madrid’s radar in the coming months, but a potential contract break from PSG before 2025 is unlikely, based on his transfer value of €200m.

Images via Getty Images