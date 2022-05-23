Kylian Mbappe discussed PSG renewal with French president Emmanuel Macron

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he spoke with French president Emmanuel Macron about his Paris Saint-Germain renewal.

Mbappe confirmed ahead of PSG’s final game of the 2021/22 season he is staying in the French capital with a contract extension until 2025.

The move ends Real Madrid’s free transfer interest in the Les Bleus superstar as they miss out on their No.1 transfer target ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

🗣️🎙️💬 Quelques jours après l'annonce de sa prolongation de contrat, le numéro 7 parisien @KMbappe s'est présenté en conférence de presse pour répondre aux questions des médias aux côtés du Président du @PSG_inside Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Extraits. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 23, 2022

However, despite the speculation surrounding his decision, Mbappe insisted he is happy with his choice to stay at the Parc des Princes and spearhead PSG’s Champions League push.

“I thank the Real Madrid fans, they accepted me as one of their own and I am grateful. I understand their disappointment”, as per reports from BFMTV and other French outlets.

“I hope they understand the fact I wanted to stay in my country. I want to continue a little longer, and take this club to the heights it can reach in France and Europe.

“I talked with him (Macron), and he gave good advice.

“He and Nicolas Sarkozy advised me to stay at PSG

“I have a lot of respect for him, but I don’t make my decision because he tells me to so, it was one parameter among others.

“I did not say no to Real Madrid. I said yes to France and PSG. It was too early to leave for free.”

Mbappe’s words are unlikely to calm the growing war of words between Real Madrid and PSG with the Spanish giants backing La Liga’s legal challenge over the deal.

The former AS Monaco star will also increase speculation over a possible move away from Paris in 2024 or 2025 after refusing to confirm whether he intends to remain at PSG for his entire career.