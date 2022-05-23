Fenerbahce eye Luis Suarez free transfer swoop

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reportedly considering a free transfer move for Luis Suarez next month.

Suarez has now left Atletico Madrid, following a memorable two years in the Spanish capital, including winning the 2021 La Liga title less than nine months after leaving Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos opted not to renew the Uruguayan’s contract and he is now a free agent ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Luis Suárez finishes as Atlético Madrid's top scorer this year. Pretty remarkable, when you consider that he's been on the bench more than he's started in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wR9HqChlVg — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) May 23, 2022

The 35-year-old intends to continuing playing for at least another season with links to a Liverpool reunion with Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa.

However, he could also be tempted by an switch to the MLS, as he considers his options after the summer break.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Jorge Jesus is keen to make Suarez his first signing, if he takes over at Fenerbahce in the coming weeks.

Jesus is without a club following his exit from Benfica at the start of 2022 and he wants a star attacker to spearhead their Super Lig title charge in 2022/23.