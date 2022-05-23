Fede Valverde reveals the moment he knew Real Madrid had won La Liga

Real Madrid won La Liga with four games to spare.

But Fede Valverde has revealed that the Spanish club actually won the title before it was mathematically sealed. The Uruguayan was speaking to El Club del Deportista as carried by Marca.

“[We won La Liga] at the Sanchez-Pizjuan,” he said.

“That day we knew that if we didn’t win the three points Barcelona would have been much closer to us. It was a key day.

“In addition to what the victory gave us, it also demoralised our rivals. It was the day in which we basically won La Liga and it motivated us to finish it off as quickly as possible.”

Valverde is referring to Madrid’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Sevilla back on April 17th. Sevilla had raced into a first-half lead thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela.

But Madrid fought back in the second half. Rodrygo Goes and Nacho had the visitors level by the 82nd minute before Karim Benzema scored a winner deep in stoppage time.

The comeback came just days after Madrid pulled off a similar victory over Chelsea in the Champions League last 16. It’s a defining feature of the club and this team in particular.

Now that La Liga is wrapped up Madrid are focused entirely on the Champions League. They face Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in Paris this coming Saturday evening.