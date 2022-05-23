Eden Hazard pushing for minutes in Real Madrid’s Champions League final with Liverpool

Eden Hazard is back and in fine form.

That’s according to Diario AS, who note that the Belgian’s recent performances have surprised important people at the Santiago Bernabeu including Carlo Ancelotti.

Hazard was impressive in his return to action against Cadiz and has looked sharp in training in recent times.

He’s hoping to earn minutes in the final game of the season – Real Madrid’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris.

It’s already been confirmed Hazard will be staying at Madrid next season and the hope is that he can recover something close to his best form.

And a strong showing against Liverpool would be a great start.

Hazard knows them well – he’s played 15 games against the Merseyside outfit, winning four, losing four and drawing seven.

He’s scored five goals against them.

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain may have given Hazard hope that he can finally deliver and become an important player at Madrid.

Saturday would be a great place to start.