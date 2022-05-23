Barcelona target Ruben Neves admits he could leave Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves has admitted he could be on the move this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a transfer away from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona are interested in him according to The Athletic.

There’s understood to be an acceptance at Molineux that the 25-year-old could be sold this summer should a suitable offer be made for him. He’s been at Wolves for five years.

Neves was tearful following Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, prompting speculation he could have played his final game for the club.

“Everyone knows about what football is about, what our lives are about,” he said post-match. “Our careers are short, we need to take the opportunities we have.

“Of course, all of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a short space of time. Let’s see what happens. I cannot say too much about it.”

Neves is a defensive midfielder and would be able to serve as an understudy to Sergio Busquets, something nobody else in Barcelona’s squad can claim to be able to do.

Valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, his contract at Molineux runs until the summer of 2024. He’s earned 26 caps for the Portuguese national team and has made 212 appearances for Wolves.