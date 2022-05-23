Aston Villa beat Atletico Madrid to sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille

Aston Villa have signed Boubacar Kamara from Marseille.

The Premier League side have beaten Atletico Madrid to his signature and locked the Frenchman down on a five-year deal.

Kamara, 22, was born and raised in Marseille and plays as a defensive midfielder. Eligible for both France and Senegal, he’s spent his entire career at the Stade Velodrome.

He’s made 170 first-team appearances for Marseille.

Villa have proven themselves to be aggressive in the transfer market since Steven Gerrard took charge of the club.

They signed former Barcelona men Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne during the January transfer window, making Coutinho’s loan permanent earlier this month for about €20m.

Villa lost 3-2 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and finished 14th in the Premier League this season. They’ll hope to push on and chase down European football soon.

And the signing of Kamara is a step in the right direction.