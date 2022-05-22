Zinedine Zidane to turn down Paris Saint-Germain

After suffering the rejection of Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid fans can at least breathe a sigh of relief that one of their icons will not be joining him in Paris.

With Mauricio’s Pochetttino’s dismissal as Paris Saint-Germain manager almost taken as a given in the industry, their CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is on the hunt for their next as part of their restructuring around Mbappe. Real Madrid legend and serial Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane is reportedly their preferred choice.

According to Diario AS though, Zidane is not interested in the position. They reference RMC Sport’s information that Al-Khelaifi has been in contact with Zizou, but there is little interest from the latter.

First and foremost, Zidane is a Marseille fan and going to PSG would be a betrayal of mammoth proportions in France. Moreover, Zidane is keen to wait and see how the next World Cup cycle plays out. If Didier Deschamps ends up departing the French national team, Zidane is the favourite to take up the reins.

Either way, it seems there is little information on who Pochettino’s successor might be. Having been through several well-regarded coaches within the European elite, their next choice will be made once again with the sole goal of bringing the Champions League to the Parc des Princes.