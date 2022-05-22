Villarreal snatch Europa Conference League place with key Barcelona win

Villarreal have sealed a final day spot in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League after clinching a 2-0 win away at Barcelona.

Unai Emery’s side secured their first league win at the Camp Nou since 2008, to edge out Athletic Club in the race for 7th spot, and the last European place left in La Liga this season.

Xavi’s hosts did carve out the better chances early on in Catalonia, but it was Villarreal who found the vital breakthrough just before the break, as Alfonso Pedraza tapped home Dani Parejo’s pass.

Villarreal lead against Barcelona! 🟡 Pedraza punishes Dani Alves for drifting out of position 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ac6Xi018wY — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 22, 2022

That goal changed the momentum of the contest after the break, with Villarreal posing a constant threat on the counter attack, as Moi Gomez pounced on Adama Traore’s error to slot home a second goal on the night.

Moi Gómez doubles Villarreal's lead thanks to an assist from…Adama Traore! 😬 What was the Barcelona man thinking 🤷 pic.twitter.com/vluiwYQ4vK — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 22, 2022

Despite the result, Barcelona still end the campaign in second place, with a Champions League spot assured prior to the final day of 2021/22.

