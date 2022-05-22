UEFA may have played role in Kylian Mbappe renewal decision

Since it was announced that Kylian Mbappe would be renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, there has been a race to work out the key motives for his rejection of Real Madrid in Spain.

The enormous salary obviously plays a part, while Ander Herrera pointed out that Mbappe has the opportunity to become the greatest player in PSG history.

Yet Siro Lopez has pointed out another potential factor in Sport. A recent court ruling has reversed an initial decision which prevented UEFA from punishing the continuing members of the European Superleague, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Although there’s been no advance on the issue as of yet, the possibility remains that UEFA could expel the three from the Champions League.

That would be disastrous for their ability to finance and pay star players, but also might have played a part in Mbappe’s decision not to renew.

It’s worth recalling that PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, head of the European Club Association, enjoys a close relationship with UEFA. Although it’s speculation at this point, it’s worth wondering if he and Mbappe may be privy to information the rest of us are not.