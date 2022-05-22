The figures that make up Kylian Mbappe’s new Paris Saint-Germain deal

Yesterday evening as Paris Saint-Germain closed out their season against FC Metz, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the space of 50 minutes.

What had seemed a disappointing and frustrating season at the Parc des Princes ended on the highest of notes, with Mbappe announcing that he would be staying in Paris until 2025.

As the Spanish media scrambled to explain how someone could turn Real Madrid down, the central theme was the money on offer to the 23-year-old.

Not that Real Madrid were offering dimes on the dollar: Mundo Deportivo say that the signing bonus from Real Madrid was €130m alone.

Both Mundo Deportivo and Sport coincide on the numbers of his new deal though. The signing bonus at PSG is less than that of Real Madrid at €100m. His salary in Paris will be €50m per year, taking the total of his deal to around €250m.

One key detail is that he will retain all of his image rights at PSG though. This was thought to be a key sticking point in his negotiations with Real Madrid and is likely to take his total take-home pay into the region of €300m across the 3 years.

Regardless of the money available, it says plenty about PSG’s pulling power to be able to keep Mbappe there. Most had placed more value on the idea of playing for Madrid than whatever contract the French side could offer.